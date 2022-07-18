Cam Thomas named to 2022 All-Summer League First Team

Cam Thomas has been named to the 2022 All-Summer League First Team.

The guard, who took home Co-MVP in Summer League and was named to All-NBA Summer League First Team last year in Las Vegas, joins Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), and Summer League MVP Keegan Murray (Sacremento Kings) on the First-Team.

Thomas exited the five-game Summer League stint posting the highest scoring average ever for a Summer League player playing more than two games (27.4 points). The guard, who averaged 4.2 assists as well, topped Damian Lillard’s record of 26.5 points

Last Summer League. Thomas, who averaged 27.0 points last Summer League in his Co-MVP effort. The 20-year-old, who posted 25+ points in all five Summer League contests, had his highest scoring performance in a loss to the Bucks with 31.

Thomas’ shooting splits 44/27/87 were similar to last season’s 43/36/84. His biggest improvement was in the assist column. After averaging 2.0 assists in 2021, he upped that number to 4.2 this year, with games of seven and five, both of which were better than any game he played in either college or the NBA.