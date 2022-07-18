Nets release four-game preseason schedule

Now that Summer League has concluded, the next time you’ll see Nets on the court will be October 3. Brooklyn has released their four-game preseason schedule — with matchups against the Sixers, Heat, Bucks, and Timberwolves.

Time to mark those calendars ️ pic.twitter.com/bssg0ZcLV4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 18, 2022

Barclays Center will host the first two games against Philadelphia (Monday, October 3) and Miami (Thursday, October 6). Both contests will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The final two preseason games against Milwaukee and Minnesota will be on the road. No word yet on the TV schedule.

Before the Nets begin preseason, the team will hold training camp likely beginning in the final week of September. Ben Simmons (microdiscectomy back surgery May 5), Seth Curry (arthroscopic left ankle surgery May 9), and Joe Harris (arthroscopic left ankle surgery March 21) are all expected to be ready to go by training camp.