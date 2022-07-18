Reality dawns on Kyrie Irving front: He may not be going anywhere soon ... or at all

The signs are everywhere.

Last week, Brian Lewis, quoting a “source close to Kyrie Irving,” wrote that the Nets guard has “every intention” of playing in Brooklyn next season. “Kyrie wants to play. … He wants to win a championship, and he wants to play,” the source told The Post, adding of the Durant situation, “I think when KD said he wanted a trade, he didn’t say I’m going to trade to where Kyrie goes.”

On the weekend, Jake Fischer said something similar. “From my conversations with people in the league, seems pretty clear Kyrie’s accepting the fact that he is overwhelmingly likely to be back in Brooklyn,” Fischer said on his podcast.

Then, Monday morning on Get Up, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers aren’t just focusing on Irving, that talks between Brooklyn and L.A. are “not dead yet,” and that there’s a “good chance” Irving will be back with the Nets “to start the season if Kevin Durant is back in Brooklyn.”

“I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal,” said Woj. “It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star... players like Eric Gordon in Houston, Buddy Hield in Indiana, players like Patrick Beverly who came to the Jazz in a trade from Minnesota who are role players on winning teams. What is the price for those kinds of moves? They’re going to continue to be active on those things.

“It’s not completely dead with Brooklyn, but I think so much depends on what happens with Kevin Durant. The Nets are more focused ... they are focused on trying to find a deal for KD before they make any move on Kyrie Irving. And I think there is a good chance Kyrie Irving is back in Brooklyn to start the season if Kevin Durant is back in Brooklyn. I don’t think the Lakers are done.”

Woj also said that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is trying to keep his unprotected 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round picks, despite what may be pressure from LeBron James to get things done. How many picks the Nets would want and how many the Lakers would give up (if any) has reportedly been part of discussions centering on Irving and Russell Westbrook.

There’s also a question of just how much talk has actually gone on between Pelinka and Sean Marks. Woj said Friday, the two “did touch base but there’s not been ongoing discussions,” while his ESPN colleague Dave McMenamin reported Saturday, “Los Angeles has engaged Brooklyn in trade talks in recent weeks ...“Thus far, those talks have not progressed toward an agreement.”

Of course, it’s a long way between now and training camp at the end of September. As for other trade possibilities, both Lewis and Woj reported that the Nets are not interested in trading Joe Harris, who is rehabbing from his second ankle surgery back in May.

Lewis told Marc Stein: “They don’t want to trade him. They are not shopping him and he is not a salary dump. I’m told that they want to keep him. It’s just a matter of, Can they keep him in whatever deal might be upcoming for Kyrie?”

The Nets have stockpiled shooters since Harris went down in the Nets 14th game last season, trading for Seth Curry and Royce O’Neale and re-signing Patty Mills.