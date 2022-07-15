Sean Marks extended as GM? Team insiders deny report

Within minutes of a report by Kristian Winfield that Sean Marks contract as GM — along with his staff — had been extended, multiple Nets team insiders denied the story to NetsDaily, calling it “completely false.”

Both Brian Lewis of the Post and Alex Schiffer of The Athletic also reported that the team and GM have not reached any agreement on an extension. No word on whether Marks and the Nets are in talks.

Winfield reported Friday afternoon that in the midst of the Nets internal crisis over the futures of superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Joe Tsai had extended Marks who joined the team in 2016 and had been extended and given the additional title of Alternate Governor of the franchise since.

Nets general manager Sean Marks has signed a contract extension that keeps him in Brooklyn spearheading roster decisions for the foreseeable future, the Daily News has learned. Marks’ extension, which was signed near the beginning of July per sources, comes as the Nets maneuver the most important offseason in franchise history.

Although sources say Marks and Tsai in “lockstep” in their discussions on the superstars’ future, an extension would seem, at best, premature considering the multitude of issues the Nets face. Some NBA writers have called Durant’s request to be traded and the controversy over Irving’s opt-in a historic organizational failure. In addition, some have also pointed to James Harden’s short tenure in Brooklyn which cost the team valuable draft compensation going forward.

Winfield suggested that Marks was extended after KD requested a trade on June 30. NBA contracts run on a fiscal basis from July 1 through June 30. The Daily News writer first reported at the end of May that the Nets were taking big risks by hard-balling Irving, suggesting that Durant could ultimately ask out.

In his report, Winfield noted the crisis but also said Marks’ team has had its share of success.

The extension makes sense from a scouting standpoint: Marks and his staff, including assistant GM Jeff Peterson, have been adept at identifying talent, particularly through the draft.

Beyond the KD-Kyrie issues, the Nets have not yet to fill out their roster. The team currently has 12 players on guaranteed deals, including the two superstars, as well as a two-way deal with Alondes Williams and a non-guaranteed deal with Edmond Sumner. NBA rosters are 15 players plus two two-ways.

Marks was signed to a four-year deal by Mikhail Prokhorov in February 2016, then extended by Prokhorov three years later following the team’s rise which included a winning record and a surprising sixth seed in the playoffs. By January 2021, Marks had been given another title, that of “alternate governor” of the franchise, by Tsai, yet another indication of the close relationship which insiders contend is like “peas in a pod.”

Asked if other senior staffers had had their contracts extended, a team insider said that that was possible, The Nets did not renew contracts for two assistant coaches, Adam Harrington, a friend of Durant’s and David Vanterpool, as well as player development assistant Amar’e Stoudemire. Others in the front office may not have been renewed as well.