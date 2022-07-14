Kevin Durant’s options seem to shrink with DeAndre Ayton deal but rumors persist

Wheels within wheels. That’s one way of describing what’s going on in Nets world. The Pacers decision to tender a big offer sheet to DeAndre Ayton Thursday afternoon, which Phoenix is likely to match, would seem to eliminate them from the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. It’s been widely reported that Phoenix is Durant’s preferred destination.

By tendering a four-year, $133 million offer sheet to DeAndre Ayton, the Pacers have effectively put the Suns out of the mix.

“Once he signs this offer sheet, it takes him out of the conversation to be part of a bigger trade either with Phoenix if they were still trying to do a multi-team for a Kevin Durant,” said Woj on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“But the sign-and-trade right now, if they were to do one, before he signs the deal — and there’s no indication that’s going to happen, he’s planning to sign this offer sheet — then he’s either going to be in Indiana when they don’t match it or if its matched, he goes to Phoenix, then neither team can trade him. Certainly once he signs the offer sheet, he can’t be traded again until January 15 to any other place.”

Bobby Marks agreed saying that although the move “doesn’t eliminate the Suns as a trading partner, it certainly complicates things.” He added that he never believed that Ayton would wind up in Brooklyn because it would hard-cap the Nets and without Ayton in the Suns mix, Phoenix “would have to gut their roster” to get to the $36 million needed to match KD’s salary.

At the same time, there MAY be some movement in Golden State with Brian Windhorst telling Dan Patrick that the Warriors have had “internal” discussions about Durant, keeping open that possibility. Windhorst pointedly did not say if the Warriors Joe Lacob and Bob Myers would do anything beyond that...

“There’s legitimate sources in the league telling me that it’s a discussion,” Windhorst said (around the four-minute mark). “First off, the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown they don’t care what they spend. ... This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. [Steph] Curry’s been asked about it, and Curry gave a nonanswer. But he didn’t shut it down. He didn’t say ‘hell no.’”

Curry has, however, said that he is happy with what the Warriors currently have on their roster.

Is there any indication, as Summer League winds down and GMs head home ... or to vacation, that something could happen now? It seems less and less likely, as Nick Friedell said on NBA Today.

“In talking not only to Nets personnel but also people across the league in Vegas, nobody thinks this KD thing is going to happen anytime soon,” said the network’s Brooklyn beat writer before offering this caveat. “If I’ve learned anything being around this Nets team, it’s that things can happen in an instance with them. But everybody involved seems to think that this thing is going to going to stretch out a long ways, potentially into the season.”

Does that mean the “run it back” scenario gets more likely? We’ll just have to wait and maybe for a long time.