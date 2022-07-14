Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving burning questions By Michael Smeltz Jul 14, 2022, 4:28pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving burning questions Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The Glue Guys dig into the growing rift between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, percent chance they ‘run it back,’ the effect the trade rumors are having on the fanbase, and so much more around KD-Kyrie. More From NetsDaily Kevin Durant’s options seem to shrink with DeAndre Ayton deal but rumors persist Noah Kirkwood — from Harvard to the NBA? What Goran Dragic’s comments tell us about the Nets Good Morning! Liberty face Las Vegas Aces at 11 a.m. ET While pundits and some fans seem intent on moving Ben Simmons, he and Nets appear content Liberty comeback falls short against the Las Vegas Aces Loading comments...
Loading comments...