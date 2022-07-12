Donovan Mitchell disses Ben Simmons ... Meh!

As if the Nets don’t need any other gossipy revelations, Donovan Mitchell has been dumping on Ben Simmons to his former Jazz teammate — and new Net — Royce O’Neale.

It started a few days ago and includes dissing, denials and depletions.

As the Post reported...

According to screen grabs on Twitter, Mitchell appears to have posted and deleted a message to O’Neale on his Instagram Story that read: “Aye @rolls_royce00 I know y’all are teammates and all but …. [sic] @bensimmons.” Mitchell appeared to include a photo of O’Neale and Simmons together at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, where the new teammates have been sitting courtside during NBA Summer League.

Donovan Mitchell throwing shade at Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/RmnMtI9rVS — Leb (@PlayboiLeb) July 11, 2022

When confronted with evidence of what was an obvious diss, Mitchell at first denied it was anything more than a joke. He tweeted, “No shade just jokes relax,” with a crying laughing face emoji.

Indeed, Mitchell and O’Neale have had a jocular relationship since they played together in Summer League in 2017, Jenna Lemoncelli of the Post noted. Mitchell would often post images trolling O’Neale.

As for Simmons, he kept to his quiet ways. He hasn’t really said anything since his press conference following the trade deadline that brought him to Brooklyn. In fact, when Nets beat writers approached him during the Nets-76ers Summer League game, Simmons joked with them privately but offered no comment on anything. Smart man.