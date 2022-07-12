Nets allow Summer League record 120 points in loss to Grizzlies, 120-84

The Nets were on the wrong side of Summer League history Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies dominated the Nets, losing 120-84, in the third game of their four-game Summer League stint. The 120 points compiled by Memphis tied a Summer League record for most points scored by a single team (Denver Nuggets 120 points in 2007).

After a dysfunctional first half that put the Nets in a 24-point hole, Brooklyn came out in the third with purpose. Brooklyn almost made it a single-digit game, forging a 12-0 run to slice the deficit to 13 points.

That was the closest the Nets got in their short-lived comeback. Memphis regained its composure and punctuated the contest with a 36-point victory. It wasn’t Brooklyn’s night with very few positive takeaways.

Cam Thomas, who entered Game 3 with the No. 1 ranking in the NBA’s Summer League MVP Ladder, tallied a team-high 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field (0-of-4 from 3-Point range) to pair with three assists, a rebound, an assist, and one steal in a team-high 27 minutes. He is now averaging 28.7 points, which leads all players.

Thomas, who shot a perfect 15-of-15 from the foul line in Brooklyn’s tight win over Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, followed it up with an 11-of-13 effort from the free-throw line.

Day’Ron Sharpe, who closed out an up-and-down third quarter with a smooth recovery block, finished with a near double-double of 13 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes. The young big totaled two blocks in the loss. David Duke Jr. also finished in double-figures, recording 12 points, four assists, two rebounds, and three steals in 26 minutes.

While Memphis ended the dominant win shooting 59.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from downtown, Brooklyn shot a mere 39.2 percent overall and a woeful 25.0 percent from behind the arc. The Grizzlies outrebounded (45-27) and dished more than double the assists (31-15) in the contest.

Brooklyn will conclude their four-game Summer League stint on Thursday, July 14 against Minnesota. The game is scheduled to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET. Holding a 1-2 record going into Thursday night’s game, the Nets are directed to play a consolation game on either July 16 or July 17. Last year, the team sat Thomas, Duke, Sharpe, and Kaiser Gates last year. The schedule is often decided by factors such as team rivalries and broadcast/scheduling considerations.