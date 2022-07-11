Richard Jefferson to officiate second quarter of Knicks vs. Blazers Summer League game tonight

Summer League is a time for experimenting and maybe the grandest of all Summer League experiments will take place Monday night in Las Vegas: Richard Jefferson is taking his shot at officiating.

The NBA announced that the 17-year NBA veteran will officiate the second quarter of Monday night’s Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Summer League game. Jefferson, who is an analyst for YES Network and ESPN, has been inside the daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas.

NBA Champion and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight's New York vs. Portland game after attending daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas.



@nyknicks vs. @trailblazers

⏰ 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET

ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/wNKYxjvJYd — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 11, 2022

After retiring from his professional basketball career in 2018, RJ joined YES Network a few months later as a Nets analyst. Jefferson has worked pre and post-game shows for the network in addition to calling games. He joined ESPN as an NBA analyst as well in 2019, regularly appearing on shows across multiply platforms including NBA Countdown, NBA Today, Get Up, First Take, Hoop Streams, and SportsCenter, often going up against Kendrick Perkins. Expect Perk to give his unvarnished opinion on RJs performance on Tuesday.

And remember, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.