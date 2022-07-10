Cam Thomas, David Duke Jr. (again) lead Nets to tight win over 76ers

For the second straight game, it was Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr. leading the Nets Summer League show, taking down the 76ers, 91-84 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. The young Brooklyns are 1-1.

Cam Thomas finished with 26 points, including a perfect 15-of-15 from the line. He also recorded seven assists, the most he’s ever had in any game since at least Oak Hill. Duke Jr., who is a restricted free agent, again topped 20 with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Day’Ron Sharpe who had the dunk of the summer league finished with 13 points, 11 boards, four assists, three steals and two blocks...

As Adam Caporn, the Nets Summer League coach, said, “I enjoyed it.”

The game was close throughout, neither side mounting enough of an offense to pull away.

The Nets entered the fourth with a thin lead, 67-66, but outscored the Sixers, 24-18 in the final stanza to go ahead late and hold it. With 3:45 left, the Nets had only stretched the lead to 78-76 as the Sixers kept coming back. The rest of the quarter, the Nets outscored the 76ers, 13-8. In that stretch, Thomas had six points, Duke four.

In addition to the Nets three key players, Kessler Edwards and Alondes Williams, the Nets two-way, redeemed themselves after some bad numbers in the Nets loss to the Bucks two days ago. Edwards finished with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-5 three’s, one in that final stretch. Williams who didn’t record an assist vs. Milwaukee had five Sunday to go along with nine points and four assists.

Overall, the Nets looked more ready than they did Friday although they still need to show they can reduce turnovers, giving up 22. They did win the rebounding battle. 43-35.

Steve Nash joins Summer League rooting section

Steve Nash was on hand for the 12:30 p.m. local time start. He was inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame in the morning. He sat near Sean Marks and other Nets executives, and joined by his lead assistant, Jacque Vaughn. Also in the rooting section for a second game: Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neal, who were seen talking to Nash and Marks. Simmons declined questions from the beat writers who tried to talk with him at the half.

Nash didn’t talk to the media other than Zara Stephenson of ESPN. Stephenson said that Nash had advised Cam Thomas to focus on his playmaking. When Stephenson asked Thomas post-game about the advice, he smiled and said, “It is what is.” As noted, Thomas wound up with seven assists.

Thomas gets buckets

Cam Thomas is averaging 28.5 points so far over these two games. In his six-game Summer League career, the 20-year-old is averaging 27.5, having led the Vegas circuit last season at 27.0 over four games.

Next Up

The Nets play next on Tuesday vs. the Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Cox Pavilion. The game will air on ESPNU.