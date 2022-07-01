Nets Summer League roster features four rookies, five undrafted prospects

The Nets announced their NBA Summer League roster Friday afternoon. The roster is highlighted by the return of Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, and David Duke Jr. as well as the Nets new two-way guard, Alondes Williams, out of Wake Forrest. The wing-heavy roster contains only one surprise — Yves Pons, who played under a two-way contract with the Grizzlies last season.

Thomas was the co-MVP and high scorer in last year’s Summer League, averaging 27.0 points per game.

The 12-man roster, which will be coached by Adam Caporn — the Long Island Nets head coach — also includes RaiQuan Gray, the Nets 59th pick in the 2021 Draft, and Kaiser Gates, who both spent last season with the Long Island.

In addition to Alondes Williams, the 6’5” Wake Forrest guard who was ACC Player of the Year, the Nets are also bringing in four other undrafted prospects: Donovan Williams of UNLV, Noah Kirkwood of Harvard, Taze Moore of Houston and Brison Gresham of Texas Southern. All but the 6’9” Gresham are wings.

Pons is also a wing at 6’5”. He spent most of last season with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League entry, playing only 12 games for the Grizz.

The Nets open play vs. the Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET July 8 at the Cox Pavilion. The game will be on NBA TV. They then play the 76ers at 3:30 p.m. ET on July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV); the Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET on July 12 at the Cox Pavilion (ESPNU) and their last scheduled game vs. the Timberwolves at 9:00 p.m. ET on July 14, also at Cox (ESPNU).

The tournament element of the Summer League begins July 15 with the championship game on the afternoon of July 17.

In addition to the games, the Summer League is an annual gathering of NBA executives and assuming the Nets haven’t made deals for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving by then, they could go down in Las Vegas.