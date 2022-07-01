FAREWELL: Bruce Brown signs with Denver for two years, $13 million

Bruce Brown will not return to the Nets. The 6’4” swingman has agreed to a two-year, $13 million with Denver. Malika Andrews of ESPN broke the news in a tweet Friday morning.

Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 1, 2022

Andrews later added the second year is a player option, making it appear that the Nuggets gave Brown the taxpayers MLE. The Nets could have matched the offer but apparently have another need they want to fill with their own MLE. Moreover, they traded for a 3-and-D player Thursday in Royce O’Neale.

Brown played last season — his best in his four year career — on a $4.7 million qualifying offer.

Over his two years with the Nets, Brown became a unique NBA player, what Steve Nash called a “rover,” often playing the roller role in the pick-and-role while defending the other team’s best offensive player. This season, he dramatically improved his 3-point shooting, hitting 40 percent of his deep shots. He upped that number in the post-season, being one of the team’s few bright spots in the sweep at the hands of the Celtics.

For the season, Brown played in 72 games, averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds playing a little more than 30 minutes a game on 51/40/76 shooting splits.

The Nets have yet to sign anyone with their own MLE.