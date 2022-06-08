Lewis: Ben Simmons has moved from recovery to rehab ... and high visibility

Ben Simmons was at the Liberty - Lynx game Wednesday night at Barclays Center, sitting with his fiancée Maya Jama and teammates Seth Curry and Cam Thomas. It was part of his new high visibility in Brooklyn. And as Brian Lewis notes, Simmons is also back at HSS Training Center rehabbing following his (outpatient) back surgery on May 5 in Los Angeles:

Ben Simmons has been out and about in New York recently. And The Post has confirmed the Nets star has successfully taken the next step following his back surgery: from the recovery phase to the rehab phase.

And the Post reporter adds, everything else, including a return before training camp which begins at the end of September is also on track:

[T]he Nets suggested that following an initial recovery phase Simmons should be able to begin rehabbing in earnest in three weeks or so. Now, a source close to Simmons confirmed he has begun the rehab phase and is right on schedule to be ready well before training camp.

Simmons, of course, didn’t play a second last season either with the 76ers before the blockbuster deadline trade or the Nets after, the former absence due to his holdout and the latter due to a herniated disk that had given his trouble off-and-on since just before the COVID pandemic shut down the NBA.

Over the past week, the 25-year-old Aussie has made several appearances in the New York metropolitan area...

In last week, we’ve seen Ben Simmons at 1) PS 297 Field Trip in Brooklyn Bridge Park; 2) a Long Island lacrosse championship game in Port Washington and 3) a Liberty win at Barclays Center. He also put his LA mansion up for sale. #All-In — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) June 8, 2022

According to an insider, Simmons and his team have been looking for opportunities for him to get out in the community,