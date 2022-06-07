Despite lack of picks, Nets continue to work out prospects

The Nets decided last Wednesday that they would defer using the 76ers first round pick they acquired the trade deadline blockbuster until 2023, leaving them with no first round picks. The Rockets hold their pick from the first James Harden trade. Also, they don’t have a second rounder in this Draft, their pick currently held by the Pistons. And finally, they don’t have cash considerations to buy a pick, having sent that to Detroit as well in the DeAndre Jordan salary dump.

So, is HSS Training Center devoid of the sound of squeaking sneakers and the smell of sweat? Nope. The Nets are continuing to work out draft prospects, apparently based on that old adage, “ya never know.” Or maybe we should say, “we never know” because unlike Rod Thorn and Billy King, Sean Marks keeps things quiet. Still, names keep popping up in social media. In just the past 24 hours, there were reports that five prospects were either in this week or will be soon, including Paul Atkinson Jr., who was the Ivy League Player of the Year at Yale as a power forward in 2020, and JD Notae, third team All-American point guard at Arkansas last season

All that said, here’s the list of players the Nets have worked out per reports, with their vitals, position and place on the latest ESPN Big Board, their top 100. Those players who worked out but decided to return to school are marked with an asterisk.

So what can we tell from what we know — based on previous years’ tracking, we’ve probably found about half the Nets workout list? First, the Nets are working out a lot of players who will likely go undrafted and be signed to Summer League deals. Of the 32, 24 are projected to be taken in either round, per ESPN. Of those, half didn’t make the ESPN Big Board, the top 100 prospects.

More importantly, based on our sample, the Nets are looking at shooters, shooters, shooters. Of the 32, 21 are either shooting guards or small forwards, including the top prospect we could find, Malaki Branham, the 6’5” shooting guard out of Ohio State. Bigs do not seem a priority. Only five players in our sample project as NBA power forwards and we couldn’t find any centers on the list.

Also, Some of the players who did come in for workouts decided to return to school, led by Terquavian “Baby T” Smith, who was projected as a late first rounder before he headed back to NC State. (The Nets will basically work out whoever accepts their invitation to come in but agents are not likely to waste a trip to Brooklyn if there’s little to no chance their client will get picked.)

If you wondering what team might be willing to give up excess picks, there are 12 teams with three or more picks in the Draft, including three with four picks: The Thunder with the Nos. 2, 12, 30 and 34 picks; the Spurs with Nos. 9, 20, 25 and 38 and the Timberwolves, with the Nos. 19, 40, 48 and 50.

Bottom line: why go through all this effort when on June 23, they could presumably come away with zip, nada? The organization will have had a good look at a lot of players who may wind up on one of their rosters — Summer League, G League — going forward. After all, the Nets had four players on some sort of rookie deal last year to fill out the roster, fill in for injured and otherwise unavailable players (and save some money).

Then, there’s the database. The Nets have a proprietary database that tracks players from college through the Draft into the pros. They have scouting reports, video clips, interview summaries and character profiles which can become valuable when the prospects becomes a player. Nets personnel can dip into the database to get background information and chart how much the player has developed since they were in college. The personnel may change, but the database lives on forever.