The NBA gossipmonger’s are out in full force. Rumors are abound that Kyrie Irving may dealt by the Brooklyn Nets. The Glue Guys dissect the origin of those rumors, what Nets fans should understand about the rumors, and how exactly a Kyrie Irving trade would happen.

The origin of the today’s show was from The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, who stated on his Sunday night episode that “there is some Lakers buzz with Kyrie Irving and I am trying to figure out how it would even happen.”