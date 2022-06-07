Liberty and Lynx wrap up two game set at Barclays Center

Was almost a comeback for the ages. The New York Liberty got down by as much as 19 points on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Lynx, but got it going in the fourth quarter. They got it all the way down to one point, but couldn't get over the hump as the Lynx held on for the win.

The Lynx are still here so you can read about the game from their perspective via our friends at Canis Hoopus.

Where to follow the game

YES Network app and CBS Sports Network on TV. Tip after 7 p.m.

Injuries

No Didi Richard's, Betnijah Laney, or Jocelyn Willoughby.

Moriah Jefferson is doubtful with a left quadriceps strain. Natalie Achonwa, Damiris Dantas and Napheesa Collier are out.

The game

Two things will be key for the Liberty tonight. First and foremost will be the 3-point shooting. The team shot a rough 13.3 percent from deep two days ago. The game was certainly winnable for Sandy Brondello’s club, and a few made baskets early on would’ve changed the flow of the game. When you’re struggling, you can’t get shook. Keep shooting the rock and good results will follow.

The other key will be ensuring two of their starters aren’t saddled with foul trouble again. Stef Dolson and Rebecca Allen weren’t able to find a groove as early fouls kept them stuck to the bench as the Lynx went on their big second quarter run. Allen will be critical as the Liberty try to shut down Aerial Powers. AP had her best game of 2022 on Sunday as her 26 points led the Lynx. With Allen back on the court, the Liberty have a solid defender that can handle herself with a matchup like this. Allen will also help the Liberty’s communication on defense as that was one area they didn’t succeed at when guarding Powers on Sunday. If they’re able to follow the scout and create more trouble for Powers. they’ll be able to take advantage and get on the run.

Sabrina Ionescu has been marvelous over the past week, and the Liberty will turn to her to lead the way once again. Sab has been getting downtown a lot more over the last week, and it’s perfect for a Liberty team that can sometimes settle for the three too much. With Ionescu on the attack, she can either finish at the cup or hit open teammates when defenders collapse in on her. She and the team have cut down on the turnovers, and when you get a shot at the basket on just about every possession, your chances of success will go up a great deal.

Player to watch: Sylvia Fowles

Tonight, we’ll say goodbye to a legend. With this being Sylvia Fowles’ last season in the WNBA, this will be the last time we see her in New York. After Sunday’s game, ace reporter Pepper Persley asked Natasha Howard about Fowles’ impact on the WNBA, and here’s what she said:

“She’s had a huge impact since she set foot in the WNBA, and also when I played with her in Minnesota. She put me underneath her wings and guided me to become the next great post player as well. I really appreciate everything she’s done in the league.”

Fowles has been one of the greatest bigs in the history of basketball. She’s a force on the offensive glass and can overpower foes in the post. Fowles has been a model of consistency and excellence ever since she came into the W and as she winds down her Hall of Fame career, she’ll continue to inspire the next generation of hoopers.

When you go up against one of your idols, you want to play your best and take it to them whenever you get a chance. Han Xu started off slowly on Sunday, but was a force in the fourth quarter as she was on the court as the Liberty went on their run. Han was huge on both sides of the ball and showed the excellence that has Liberty fans dreaming of big things in the future.

Han don’t scare and the more confident she gets, the better she will be.

From the Vault

Let’s take a trip back in time and relive Syl’s finest hour

