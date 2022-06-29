Lewis: Patty Mills opts out of player option, but could return as free agent

Brian Lewis reports that Patty Mills, who had a $6.2 million player option, has opted out and will become a free agent on Friday. Mills had until 5:00 p.m. ET to make his decision.

Patty Mills did not pick up his $6.2 million player option with the #Nets, according to sources close to the player. He is a free agent. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 29, 2022

Woj confirmed the report and said Mills has not ruled out a return to Brooklyn...

Mills, who'll attract significant interest around the league, hasn't ruled out a return to the Nets, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/V3bPS7LXRd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

The Nets will be able to re-sign Mills with Brooklyn outside the cap but there are limits, as Bobby Marks tweeted...

The max that Brooklyn can pay Mills on a new contract is $7M.



They would still have their $6.5M tax ML available.



The market should be in the $6-8M range. https://t.co/r9tZAxz2SO — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 29, 2022

The 33-year-old was the only Net to win an post-season award. He was the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy, the NBA Sportsmanship Award that honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. It is voted on by the NBA’s players.

The 33-year-old Australian had his best year statistically, with career highs in starts (48), minutes (2,346), field goals (324), 3-pointers (227) and points (923). He also played in all but one game, marking the fifth time in the last seven seasons that he has played in 81 or more games. However, as the season wore on and he was forced to play more minutes with Kyrie Irving being unavailable and Joe Harris hurt, his production tailed off dramatically.

As expected, Irving opted into his $36.5 million deal, ESPN reported.