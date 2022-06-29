Marine Johannes talks rhythm, defending elite players, and more at Liberty practice

With a few days off following their win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, the New York Liberty had practice on Tuesday at Barclays Center. NetsDaily attended the team’s practice and had a chance to talk with starting guard/forward, Marine Johannes. Here’s our conversation:

On the transition back to the WNBA following play in France

“I think it’s really different from [playing overseas]. I think it’s more intense and the rhythm is really not the same here, so it was difficult the first few days. But I feel better.”

What’s helped her maintain the rhythm in her return

“I think the team, the coach, and the players. They really help me with my play on the court and everything else. I feel like they trust me, so it’s made me more confident in my game. So I was feeling good, and I still feel good.”

On where she’s made the biggest improvement in her game since her debut WNBA season in 2019:

“I would say that maybe I’m less shy, a little bit less. I feel more comfortable on the court because I knew what was going to happen.”

On taking on the challenge of defending elite perimeter players in the WNBA:

“It’s a big challenge for me because in France I’m not used to doing it, to be honest. At the same time, I feel like [the team] trusts me on this, they give me a lot of confidence, and I’m trying to do my best.”

On developing chemistry with Sabrina Ionescu:

“I think she’s a great player. She’s a really good playmaker, and I think she’s looking to make plays for other people too, so if I can help her [make plays], and also open space for her, I think it can be great for her, too.”

On the biggest goal she has the rest of the season

“I think the goal is to make it to the playoffs. I think we are a great team. We are playing a lot better in the past few weeks. We’re happy about this, and I think we have to continue like that.”