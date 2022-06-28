 clock menu more-arrow no yes
GLUE GUYS: Winners and losers from Kyrie Irving’s opt-in

By Michael Smeltz
NBA: Playoffs-Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Glue Guys assess the winners and losers from Opt-In-Ageddon: Kyrie, Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Fake Trade Maestros, Twitter, and so much more.

