Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Winners and losers from Kyrie Irving's opt-in By Michael Smeltz Jun 28, 2022, 1:26pm EDT

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Glue Guys assess the winners and losers from Opt-In-Ageddon: Kyrie, Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Fake Trade Maestros, Twitter, and so much more.
