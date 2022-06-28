Sources: Nets want to retain David Duke Jr, slated to have prominent role in Summer League

The Nets want to retain David Duke Jr. for next season, according to sources. Duke, who spent last season with the Nets on a two-way contract, is a restricted free agent after Brooklyn tendered him a qualifying offer as a two-way player, a source familiar with the transaction confirmed. Brooklyn tender was first reported by Keith Smith of Spotrac. The qualifying offer stands at $1.5 million.

The guard will play for Brooklyn in the upcoming NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas (July 7-17) where he is expected to have a prominent role at Summer League with an opportunity to compete for a roster spot for the 2022-23 season, a source disclosed.

The guard appeared in 22 games for Brooklyn and also spent some time (13 games) with the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, last season. Duke concluded his rookie year with averages of 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.6 steals in 15.5 minutes per game with the Nets. In his G League stint, the undrafted rookie recorded averages of 16.2 points, 6.3 boards, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 29.5 minutes per outing.

The Nets will sign undrafted point guard Alondes Williams of Wake Forrest to the other two-way agreement. Williams was the ACC Player of the Year.