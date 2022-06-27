Deadlines and Commitments - Brace Yourself edition

There have been few weeks in the history of the Brooklyn — or even New Jersey — Nets that have been as momentous as the one ahead with not just Kyrie Irving’s future at stake but the franchise’s whole culture on the line.

So here’s our ongoing calendar to help you through it. The first two days of the week look slow but starting Wednesday, it could get crazed.

—June 29 - Player option deadline for Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, team option deadline for Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr. and Nicolas Claxton. Irving can opt in to a $39.5 million one year deal and postpone negotiations on a longer deal for a year or he can wind up with a five year, $245 million extension or somewhere in between. Or his Nets career could be over and he could be headed elsewhere. Mills may very well opt out. He has proven he’s worth more than the $6.2 million salary he’ll receive unless he opts out. He can re-sign with Brooklyn outside the salary cap. They would retain his rights if he opts out. Edwards can be waived, then resigned to a longer deal outside the cap. Also, third anniversary of the Clean Sweep. Ah, the memories.

—June 30 - Deadline for Nets to extend Nic Claxton for up to four years, $55.6 million. If not, he becomes a restricted free agent the next day. Free agency begins at 6:00 p.m. ET with reports of signings starting at 6:01 ET.

—June 30 - The end of the fiscal year and the date basketball operations contracts come to an end unless renewed. Look for more clarity on who the Nets will retain on the coaching staff and the front office ... and who will be replacing them.

—June 30 - Goran Dragic and Slovenia national team play Croatia in FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

—July 1 - Start of the 2022-23 free agency. Nets free agents include Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Goran Dragic and David Duke Jr. Nets will be able to match any team’s offer for Claxton, Brown and Duke. Another date to watch in the Kyrie Irving saga.

—July 3 - Goran Dragic and Slovenia national team play Croatia in FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

—July 5 - First day free agents can sign or re-sign. The Nets have their $6.3 million taxpayer MLE available to sign a player. Such contracts usually have a second year paying out a slightly higher salary.

—July 5 - Summer League rosters normally announced by now. Expect last year’s five draft picks — Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, Marcus Zegarowski and Raiquan Gray, plus two-way David Duke Jr. (Assuming they’re all still Nets) and this year’s five undrafted prospects — Alondes Williams, Donovan Williams, Noah Kirkwood, Taze Moore and Brison Gresham.

—July 6 - Seth Curry is eligible for a two-year extension but the Nets are limited in how much they can give him then, two-years at $17.4 million. He is under contract through next season. Extension would kick in after that.

—July 7 - July 17 - NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

—July 7 - Traditional date by which NBA teams must pay the luxury tax. Per Spotrac, Nets tax bill is $97.7 million, second highest in the NBA after the Warriors and the highest ever for the Nets, topping the $90.6 million Mikhail Prokhorov paid in 2014. Back in August, the tab was $130 million. In February before the Harden trade, it was $110.4 million.

—July 7 - Joe Harris is eligible for a three-year, $77.5 million extension starting in 2024-25.

—July 10 - Steve Nash inducted into Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame in Toronto.

—July 10 - WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

—July 15 - WNBA Trade Deadline, 8:00 p.m. ET

—July 20 - Shooting starts on Hulu comedy starring Ronny Chieng as Nets GM. Wondering how the screenwriters are holding up as news keeps leaking out.

—Early August - NBA schedule is released.

—August 1 - WNBA Player Playoff eligibility deadline, 5:00 p.m. EST

—August 7 - The Nets $3.6 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Spencer Dinwiddie trade expires, one year after Dinwiddie trade to Washington. TPE had originally been $11.45 million but Nets used $8.1 million to acquire Seth Curry in the trade deadline deal with Philly. That deal, like others, was broken into pieces.

—August 11 - Ben Simmons is eligible for a two-year extension worth $88.1 million, starting in 2025-26

—August 11 - Seth Curry can now be extended for four years and $58 million.

—August 14 - Liberty regular season Ends

—August 17 - WNBA Playoffs begin

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—September 28 - Tenth anniversary of the opening of Barclays Center. Also the normal timeframe for opening of Nets training camp. Expect festivities.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one year after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 31 — Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Easiest decision of the year. At some point, Nets must guarantee the second year of Kessler Edwards deal under his current contract.

—February 10 — The Nets $11.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires.

—February 10 — The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires.