Woj: Nets risk ‘alienating’ Kevin Durant, ‘unfastening him from his commitment’

In an interview with Sage Steele early Wednesday afternoon, Adrian Wojnarowski said the Nets are “navigating” through difficult straits with Kyrie Irving, trying to balance “discipline” in their negotiations on his extension while risking “alienating” Kevin Durant, the result of which could be an “unfastening” his commitment to Brooklyn.

Woj also suggested that Irving could simply walk away from the Nets and a taxpayers MLE with the Lakers.

Without detailing the status of the talks, Woj laid out where he thinks things stand...

1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension



Woj said the Nets are “navigating two fronts: trying to stay disciplined in their mind on a Kyrie extension. He is a player who has not been as available to them as they’ve wanted last couple of years. Clearly, Brooklyn has been hesitant to do a long-term deal with Irving. but they also run the risk of alienating Kevin Durant and perhaps unfastening him from his commitment of wanting to be in Brooklyn if Kyrie Irving was to leave.”

“Now, Durant is just starting a four-year extension. So he’s tied contractually to Brooklyn. In a perfect world, the Nets find a way to do a deal that still gives them some leverage to get Kyrie Irving on the court next season, but certainly, if he’s willing to take significantly less money, he could walk, he could perhaps sign that $6 million exception with the Lakers. That would be a $30 million paycut but honestly last year, he lost about $17 million for being unvaccinated and out of the Nets lineup.”

Later in an article for ESPN+, Woj added this:

For everything owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks did to assemble one of the modern NBA’s most talented Big 3s, Irving’s impenetrable connection to Durant looms as a domino to the dismantling of the roster. Brooklyn is straddling the narrowest of walkways: Keeping conviction on Irving’s contract talks and keeping Durant’s desire to stay a Net.

Woj also reported that KD has not been as involved this off-season in recruiting and retaining free agents.

In previous offseasons, rival agents and players would tell you of Durant’s eagerness in talking to potential free agents. So far, that hasn’t been the case with him, sources say. Outside of Irving, the Nets’ most important free agent is guard Patty Mills, who still hasn’t decided whether to exercise his $7.2 million player option. Around the Irving drama, the Nets’ environment has made it harder to keep and court role players, sources say.

Just yesterday, Woj’s colleague, Nets beat writer Nick Friedell, told SportsCenter that the friendship between Irving and Durant is “while very close, isn’t always as close as it appears to be.”

However, Friedell also seemed to indicate that the Nets and Durant have yet to have the key meeting over Irving’s contract.

“I can tell you, I’ve been talking to people in the organization the last couple of weeks, when they finally sit down and talk to Kevin throughout the summer, they are trying to figure out if Kevin saw what everybody else saw,” said Friedell. “The reason that whole season got sidetracked was because they couldn’t count on Kyrie, and they didn’t know if he was going to be out there.”

Also Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith, J.J. Redick and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo talked Kyrie, with Smith saying, “He isn’t going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Kristian Winfield tweeted that the Nets might have interest in 37-year-old P.J. Tucker who is opting out of his $7.1 million contract with the Heat.

“He is great friends – ‘brothers,’ in his words – with Nets star Kevin Durant, and adding a player of Tucker’s ilk would provide a much-needed toughness and frontcourt floor spacing to a Nets team lacking both,” Winfield wrote.

As Winfield also wrote, it would appear that the only way the Nets could sign Tucker is by using the taxpayers MLE, which would max out at $20 million over three years. That would mean a paycut for Tucker. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday night that the Sixers are prepared to offer Tucker, a favorite of Philly GM Daryl Morey, three years at $30 million.