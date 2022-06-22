TALKING: Two sides work to find common ground that ’s ‘good for both’

Brian Lewis reports Wednesday that the Nets and Kyrie Irving’s camp are indeed talking despite word that negotiations over the superstar’s next contract had reached an “impasse.”

Lewis wrote:

Despite the Nets and Kyrie Irving hitting an impasse in their talks, both sides are still working to find a happy medium in Brooklyn rather than an exit strategy out of it. Or as a source told The Post “what’s good for both [sides].” The stalemate in contract talks between the Nets and their enigmatic All-Star isn’t the first, and it may not be the last.

The Nets and Irving have until June 29 to work out a deal before Irving has to decide whether to opt out of his $36.9 million contract for the 2022-23 season. The 30-year-old is seeking a fully guaranteed, five-year, $245.6 million deal while the Nets would prefer something shorter, according to reports.

Lewis notes that contract talks are likely to have “fits and starts” over the next week, summarizing what’s been reported so far:

First came an earlier tabloid story stating the Nets were “outright unwilling” to give Irving a long-term extension to Monday’s report in the Athletic of “an impasse.” Now comes a Bleacher Report story that dialogue is “expected to be fluid in the lead-up to his decision.”

Now, though, according to Lewis’ source, the two sides are seeking that “happy medium.” The devil, as usual, is in the details, and the Post writer quotes sources involved in the talks as saying length of the contract, not money, is the key sticking point.

Brooklyn can make up to 15 percent of Irving’s next contract — about $6 million — payable as “unlikely bonuses,” affording 10 times the protection in his current deal. But sources implied the length of the deal is more of a sticking point than the money; Irving wants a longer contract, while the Nets prefer a shorter one.

Lewis also dismisses the possibility of Irving crossing the East River and signing with the Knicks, noting that New York would have to stretch contracts, dump salaries “essentially moving mountains.”