Scotto: Nets getting calls on Joe Harris, Cam Thomas

Mike Scotto of Hoopshype, in a report on free agency, writes Wednesday that the Nets have gotten calls on two of their big bucket-getters, Joe Harris and Cam Thomas, but in at least Harris’ case, Brooklyn does not seem interested.

While Scotto did not indicate which teams are pursuing Harris and Thomas, nor the type of player they get in return, he reports that the two are among “multiple rotation players (who) have drawn interest in the trade market.”

Nets have received calls on swingman Joe Harris and guard Cam Thomas from several teams around the league gauging Brooklyn’s interest in moving either player, league sources told HoopsHype. Rival executives believe Thomas could command a potential first-round pick in trade talks, and Joe Harris is the team’s most realistic trade asset should Brooklyn try to upgrade at a different position. Rival teams believe Harris could be more available than in years past, with fellow sharpshooter Seth Curry under contract for $8.5 million next season.

However, Scotto also reports that the Nets don’t seem that interested in moving Harris.

Harris’ size can help them on the boards next season, and his floor spacing would help Ben Simmons thrive with the team in transition and create driving lanes for the Australian forward. A potential lineup of Irving, Curry, Harris, Simmons, and Kevin Durant would provide maximum floor spacing for Simmons to thrive and be a nightmare to cover defensively.

Harris, 30, had been among the most durable Nets in the Sean Marks era until he sprained his ankle 11 games into last season, an injury that ultimately required two surgeries. When last seen, during the playoffs, Harris was on crutches. He is expected to be ready for training camp at the end of September.

The Hoopshype reporter did not say what the Nets interest is in moving Thomas. Still only 20, Thomas averaged 8.5 points a game on 43/27/83 in 67 games after dominating both the Summer League and G League. In one mid-season stretch, Harris averaged 21.4 points a game over a seven-game stretch, including a 21-point masterpiece at Madison Square Garden that ended with a 29-foot dagger to cap the biggest comeback in team history.