How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is upon us and, well, your Brooklyn Nets are looking to be in for the noisiest non-first-round-draft-picks night that we may have seen, ever.

It’s not often that a team with no first rounders takes center stage, but here we are. Thanks, of course, to Kyrie Irving and the impasse that team management and Mr. Irving seem to be at.

Now, that’s not to say that the Draft itself won’t be exciting. Just look at the betting odds; there’s plenty of question marks still as to who will get drafted and what trades might go down.

Your Nets are likely going to be active and busy all night. Whether anything transpires? Well, that’s another story. But the job to be done is to make this team better - whether that’s buying into the second round, trading a blue chip or ridding yourself of salary; get better.

That’s it.

We’ll have a live thread set up for tomorrow, but in the meantime, here’s the details you need to know:

What: The 2022 NBA Draft

When: June 23, 2022, 8:00 pm ET,

Where: The Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Watch: ESPN, ABC

