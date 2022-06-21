Woj: Nets assistant Jordan Ott joins Lakers in more prominent role

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that Jordan Ott will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach on Darvin Ham’s coaching staff. Ott will serve a more prominent role as an assistant with the Lakers, Woj reported. Ott worked with the new Lakers head coach in Atlanta...

The Lakers are hiring Nets assistant coach Jordan Ott for Darvin Ham’s new staff, sources tell ESPN. Ott will move into a more prominent role on the front of LA’s bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

Ott, who joined the franchise in 2016, making him the longest-tenured assistant, served as Steve Nash’s offensive coordinator this past season. The former Nets assistant also coached Brooklyn’s Summer League team in Las Vegas last summer, finishing with a 3-2 record and a Co-MVP award for Cam Thomas (league-leading 27.0 points.) Brooklyn has yet to announce who will coach Summer League in Las Vegas next month.

Ott was well-respected within the organization as hard-working and creative, but the Lakers job was, as Woj noted, more prominent within their organization.

Echoing Brian, I always enjoyed dealing with Jordan. Had a tough role as offensive coordinator with a lot of non-shooters playing heavy minutes. Steve Nash now has four open spots on his staff with one expected to go to Igor Kokoškov. https://t.co/GYWKiCdfqI — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) June 22, 2022

Several Nets players have also offered praise for Ott’s individual work.

According to various reports, the Nets will lose several assistants at the end of the month as Sean Marks is in the midst of a front office shake-up. Mark Stein has reported that both Adam Harrington, who has been Director of Development as well as an assistant, and David Vanterpool, the veteran assistant, will not be back. James Borrego, the former Hornets head coach, has also been mentioned as a possible replacement.