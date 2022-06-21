 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jordan Ott, Nets longest serving Nets assistant, headed to Lakers

Woj: Nets assistant Jordan Ott joins Lakers in more prominent role

By Chris Milholen
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that Jordan Ott will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant coach on Darvin Ham’s coaching staff. Ott will serve a more prominent role as an assistant with the Lakers, Woj reported. Ott worked with the new Lakers head coach in Atlanta...

Ott, who joined the franchise in 2016, making him the longest-tenured assistant, served as Steve Nash’s offensive coordinator this past season. The former Nets assistant also coached Brooklyn’s Summer League team in Las Vegas last summer, finishing with a 3-2 record and a Co-MVP award for Cam Thomas (league-leading 27.0 points.) Brooklyn has yet to announce who will coach Summer League in Las Vegas next month.

Ott was well-respected within the organization as hard-working and creative, but the Lakers job was, as Woj noted, more prominent within their organization.

Several Nets players have also offered praise for Ott’s individual work.

According to various reports, the Nets will lose several assistants at the end of the month as Sean Marks is in the midst of a front office shake-up. Mark Stein has reported that both Adam Harrington, who has been Director of Development as well as an assistant, and David Vanterpool, the veteran assistant, will not be back. James Borrego, the former Hornets head coach, has also been mentioned as a possible replacement.

