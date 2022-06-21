‘Sean Marks Trade Zone?’ Nets GM’s history suggests deals within 48 hours of Draft

We are fast approaching the “Sean Marks Trade Zone.” Every year since he was appointed GM in 2016, Marks has made at least one move with 48 hours of the Draft. Some small, but a few not so small, like trading the franchise’s leading scorer, Brook Lopez, and the 27th pick, for D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick only two years earlier.

Here’s the record...

2016

Nets traded Thaddeus Young to the Pacers for the rights to Caris LeVert and a future second, which became Kessler Edwards in 2021 Draft;

2017

Nets traded Brook Lopez and the rights to Kyle Kuzma to the Lakers for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov;

2018

Nets traded Mozgov, two future second rounders and $5 million in cash to the Hornets for Dwight Howard who they waived.

2019

Nets traded the rights to Mfiondu Kabengele to the Clippers for a first rounder in 2020 and the rights to Jaylen Hands, a salary dump to prepare for the Clean Sweep. (A couple of weeks earlier, they had traded Allen Crabbe and two firsts, including the 17th pick in 2019 for Taurean Prince and a future second which turned into Marcus Zegarowski.)

2020

The Nets, Pistons and Clippers did a three-team deal broken into two components, one two days before the Draft, the other during the second round on Draft Night. The Nets sent out Dzanan Musa, the rights to Hands, a future second, the rights to Saddique Bey, getting Bruce Brown, Shamet and the rights to Reggie Perry in return.

2021

Two hours before the Draft, the Nets traded Landry Shamet to the Clippers for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick, giving the Nets two picks late in the first round. The pick was more important than Carter because without it, the Nets would have had to choose between Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.

So, putting aside whatever rumors we’re hearing about Kyrie Irving, expect trades between now and Draft Night. The Zone Watch is on.