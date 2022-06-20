Nets open Las Vegas Summer League vs. Bucks on July 8

The Las Vegas Summer League schedule was released Monday and the Nets will play four games between July 8 and July 14 as well as participate in the championship tournament that follows.

The Nets open play vs. the Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET July 8 at the Cox Pavilion. The game will be on NBA TV. They then play the 76ers at 3:30 p.m. ET on July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV); the Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET on July 12 at the Cox Pavilion (ESPNU) and their last scheduled game vs. the Timberwolves at 9:00 p.m. ET on July 14, also at Cox (ESPNU).

The tournament element of the Summer League begins July 15 with the championship game on the afternoon of July 17.

Summer League rosters are finalized before the teams depart their home cities around the July 4 holiday weekend. For the Nets, the team’s four rookies, Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. are expected to play along with some players from the Long Island Nets, likely including 2021 second rounders Marcus Zegarowski and RaiQuan Gray, as well as whoever Brooklyn either takes in the Draft or signs afterwards.

Brooklyn has not announced who will coach this year’s team although in the past, it’s been an assistant coach or the coach of Long Island. The Nets finished 3-2 last summer, with Thomas averaging a league-leading 27.0 points a game, third highest ever, and winning the co-MVP award.