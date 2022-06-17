Stein: Mavericks to pursue Goran Dragic - Luka Doncic reunion in Dallas

Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic were in Slovenia last week for the premiere of a documentary on their 2017 FIBA Europe championship, a David-and-Goliath triumph that propelled the country of 4 million people into the top ranks of European basketball.

Now, reports Marc Stein, Dragic, the Nets free agent point guard, may join Doncic again this season in Dallas...

As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week's draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas -- while prioritizing its need for more wing help -- does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this summer.



Dragic, 36, joined the Nets late in the season as a back-up point after sitting out most of the season following a trade from Miami to Toronto. At the time, Dragic spoke of how his loyalty to Steve Nash, who had mentored him in Phoenix, brought him to Brooklyn. He reportedly chose the Nets over five other contenders.

But Dragic expressed disappointment not long into his tenure with the Nets, saying at one point in April, “everyday, something different, something difficult,” and his return was considered iffy at best. While played below expectations in the regular season, he was one of the few bright spots in Boston’s sweep of Brooklyn averaging 10.5 points with a high game of 18 in Game 2.

Although the Dragic-Doncic reunion was spurred by the release of the documentary, titled simply “2017,” it also would made sense for the Mavericks. The two are expected to play again later this month in a FIBA qualifying tournament.

The Nets point guard situation remains unsettled. Kyrie Irving must decide by June 29 whether he wants to opt out of the last year of his contract. Ben Simmons is rehabbing his back following outpatient surgery last month and Patty Mills, who filled in at the point, has a player option for next season.