Kevin Durant engages with fans — and occasional writer — on leadership, Kobe and Twitter

Kevin Durant is all about the game. And that includes engaging with basketball fans, as he did for two hours Sunday night and Monday morning when he took questions and parried with NBA fans on leadership, his “struggles,” Kobe Bryant and Twitter in general. And yes, an analyst sneaked into the conversation. Some of it informative, some of it dismissive, some of it funny.

It’s a lot of buzz words in basketball that confuse me, like leadership and Playmaking. Can I get a definition please?? https://t.co/sxk5y3gfq4 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Yea it’s has a different definition for every player. https://t.co/eouqOlyLoH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

I highly disagree with this take, I don’t believe I struggle with anything basketball related ‍♂️. https://t.co/rgUk4EZAPs — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Good question. I think I need to get mic’d up and get into character so I can shift the narrative https://t.co/btEVfT4reA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

I’m an employee and one of the guys on the team. Some moments I’m out in front, some moments I’m not. The main message comes from the coach imo https://t.co/EqxQYrkhQq — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Thank ya for knowing ya shit https://t.co/tFLtHdH1Z6 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Im kinda jaded with all this, I thought your play in the court dictates the narrative but I didn’t realize that u have to sell your play to the media as well as your personality for a narrative to really hit https://t.co/E9nVymFrNm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

It’s not odd that another hoops “analyst” is putting words in my mouth. https://t.co/FheNCfYacl — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Eye still didn’t think I struggle with anything as a basketball player lol I got packed and done the packing, it evens out to me.. https://t.co/X2na5Ytmya — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

So what’s my mindset and approach? https://t.co/nSVIaQu02o — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

It’s their own personal network, of course people are going to want to show off how smart and cool they are to their followers. It’s the first time people will actually listen to them https://t.co/h6cxsarS9Y — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

These life experts kill me…. https://t.co/7KYIvgqSIu — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

Lol Kobe was already a championship player man cut it out https://t.co/DNojdut0Fp — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

I think whoever I pass to has to make u pay. Not the guy whos being double teamed https://t.co/9Zp9gxa6Ho — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 13, 2022

