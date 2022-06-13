Deadlines and Commitments - Write the Check edition

June is here and so are a lot of big decisions, many of them denominated in dollars. Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, the team’s co-owners, will have to write a lot of checks over the next month. So far, the Tsais have been willing to dip into their family investment vehicle and do what has to be done. As he told NetsDaily back in October, he’s willing to spend what’s needed “Yes, yes, I’m committed and I’m committed for the long haul.”

—June 19 - Game 7 of NBA Finals (if necessary).

—June 23 - NBA Draft. The Nets currently have no first or second rounders, Nor do they have cash considerations to buy a pick. They exhausted all of what the league permits teams to use in trades — $5.8 million — in the DeAndre Jordan salary dump with Detroit. They could, in theory, get back into the Draft by using one of their trade exceptions, ranging in size from $1.3 million to $11.3 million to take on another team’s unwanted player in a salary dump and compensation in the form of a pick or picks. Or they could buy another team’s draft rights after July 1 when cash considerations are replenished.

—June 24 - Undrafted players can be signed to free agent deals.

—June 29 - Player option deadline for Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, team option deadline for Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr. and Nicolas Claxton. Irving can opt in to a $39.3 million one year deal and postpone negotiations on a longer deal for a year or he can wind up with a five year, $245 million extension. Mills may very well opt out. He has proven he’s worth more than the $6.2 million salary he’ll receive unless he opts out. He can re-sign with Brooklyn outside the salary cap. They would retain his rights if he opts out. Edwards can be waived, then resigned to a longer deal outside the cap.

—June 30 - Deadline for Nets to extend Nic Claxton for up to four years, $55.6 million. If not, he becomes a restricted free agent the next day.

—June 30 - Goran Dragic and Slovenia national team play Croatia in FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

—July 1 - Start of the 2022-23 free agency. Nets free agents include Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Goran Dragic and David Duke Jr. Nets will be able to match any team’s offer for Claxton, Brown and Duke.

—July 3 - Goran Dragic and Slovenia national team play Croatia in FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

—July 5 - First day free agents can sign or re-sign. The Nets have their $6.3 million taxpayer MLE available to sign a player. Such contracts usually have a second year paying out a slightly higher salary.

—July 5 - Summer League rosters normally announced by now.

—July 6 - Seth Curry is eligible for a two-year extension but the Nets are limited in how much they can give him then, two-years at $17.4 million. He is under contract through next season. Extension would kick in after that.

—July 7 - July 17 - NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. Expect Nets rookies, domestic stashes, drafted and undrafted players to play.

—July 7 - Traditional date by which NBA teams must pay the luxury tax. Per Spotrac, Nets tax bill is $97.7 million, second highest in the NBA after the Warriors and the highest ever for the Nets, topping the $90.6 million Mikhail Prokhorov paid in 2014. Back in August, the tab was $130 million. In February before the Harden trade, it was $110.4 million.

—July 7 - Joe Harris is eligible for a three-year, $77.5 million extension starting in 2024-25.

—July 10 - Steve Nash inducted into Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame in Toronto.

—July 10 - WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

—July 15 - WNBA Trade Deadline, 8:00 p.m. ET

—July 20 - Shooting starts on Hulu comedy starring Ronny Chieng as Nets GM

—Early August - NBA schedule is released.

—August 1 - WNBA Player Playoff eligibility deadline, 5:00 p.m. EST

—August 7 - The Nets $3.6 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Spencer Dinwiddie trade expires, one year after Dinwiddie trade to Washington. TPE had originally been $11.45 million but Nets used $8.1 million to acquire Seth Curry in the trade deadline deal with Philly. That deal, like others, was broken into pieces.

—August 11 - Ben Simmons is eligible for a two-year extension worth $88.1 million, starting in 2025-26

—August 11 - Seth Curry can now be extended for four years and $58 million.

—August 14 - Liberty regular season Ends

—August 17 - WNBA Playoffs begin

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—September 28 - Tenth anniversary of the opening of Barclays Center. Also the normal timeframe for opening of Nets training camp. Expect festivities.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one year after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 31 — Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Easiest decision of the year. At some point, Nets must guarantee the second year of Kessler Edwards deal under his current contract.

—February 10 — The Nets $11.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires.

—February 10 — The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires.