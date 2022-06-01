Draft deferral deadline approaches

Some time before 5:00 p.m. ET, the Nets will inform the league and the 76ers what they intend to do with Philly’s unprotected first rounder: keep it, defer it till 2023 ... or maybe even trade it.

The pick, the 23rd in the June 23 Draft, was acquired (along with the Sixers protected 2027 pick) in the deadline blockbuster deal that sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philly for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. The Nets were also able to generate an $11.3 million trade exception which they are likely to use this off-season as well.

Virtually every NBA pundit and draftnik thinks the Nets will defer. Jonathan Givony of ESPN, said this yesterday: “Most NBA teams [are assuming] that the Nets will punt to 2023 and gamble on the Sixers sending an even better pick next year if the wheels come off in Philadelphia.”

So why the delay? Is it possible that the Nets want to see what they can get for it? The pick’s value will be greater Wednesday than it will be Thursday and there have been rumors, primarily from Adrian Wojnarowski, that the Nets plan to deal both picks they acquired in the Harden-for-Simmons trade despite having so few picks themselves. There’s nothing to stop them from making a trade with any team other than the two Finals teams although the NBA doesn’t want trades to detract from the Finals which begin Thursday night.

As of Wednesday morning, Brooklyn has the Philly pick in 2022 as well as their own 2023, 2025, 2027, 2028 and the 1-through-8 protected Philly pick in 2027. The rest are owed to Houston from the first Harden trade. However, the Nets 2023, 2025 and 2027 may need to be swapped with Philly.

Why would the Nets defer? The 2023 Draft is expected to be better than the 2022 Draft and Philly’s health issues — Joel Embiid’s history of injury and Harden’s hamstring — could lead to them dropping in the standings ... and rising in the Draft. Just yesterday, Terquavian “Baby T” Smith, a 6’4 NC State guard who the Nets had worked out, decided to stay another year in Raleigh. He had been projected around No. 23.

Should they keep the pick, it seems likely that Nets will go for a shooter. The Nets no longer reveal who they work out, but from various reports, we were able to find 26 prospects who’ve showed their wares in HSS Training Center workouts. Of that total, the overwhelming majority were shooting guards or small forwards. Many had a reputation for being good defenders as well.

One name that has linked to Brooklyn in multiple mock drafts is Marjon Beauchamp, a 6’6” guard who played for G League Ignite, the G League’s development squad. A 21-year-old, he is known for his D.

“We’re going through as if we’re trying to find somebody for this roster, for this team that can help us move forward with,” Marks said in May. “So obviously if we find a group that we think is going to be there, then we keep the pick. So that’s what we’re planning on right now.

“This is a fun time of year for the front office and to have these discussions with the coaches when they’re out there and they’re evaluating, they’re scouting these young men to see who could potentially don a Nets uniform next year.”