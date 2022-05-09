Seth Curry undergoes successful arthroscopic left ankle surgery

After playing through left ankle soreness at the tail end of the regular season and into the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Seth Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley, the Nets foot and ankle specialist, at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Here’s the official medical update provided by the Nets ...

The Nets shooting guard has been dealing with soreness in his left ankle since January, weeks before the trade deadline deal that brought him to Brooklyn on February 10. Curry, who was ruled out for a handful of games due to left ankle soreness, hinted that an offseason procedure could be in the works.

“I was dealing with it probably a month before the trade. It’s been a while,” said Curry on March 18. “Just something I’m going to have to manage and deal with until the offseason.”

Steve Nash also hinted that Curry’s left ankle soreness will need to be further evaluated in the offseason back on April 5.

“Trying to find him rest is definitely a priority for us but also knowing that if we rest him, it doesn’t mean that he comes back and plays one game and it’s all gone. It might be right back to where he started. It is a little bit tricky just to hold him out indefinitely to try to believe that he’s going to be healed. That’s not what we believe,” Nash said. “He’s going to be fighting through this a little bit the rest of the way.”

Curry is the leading 3-point shooter among active players in regular season games and second in the post-season. He is third all-time in both categories. He is under contract through the end of next season. The Nets have the right to extend Curry this summer.

The Nets now have three players who recently underwent surgery but are expected to be ready before the start of next season’s training camp, which will likely fall in the last week of September: Joe Harris (left ankle ligament reconstruction surgery March 21), Ben Simmons (microdisectomy back surgery May 5), and Curry (arthroscopic left ankle surgery May 9).