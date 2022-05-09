Variety: Ronny Chieng to star as Nets GM in yet unnamed Hulu comedy

According to an exclusive report in Variety, the show business bible, Ronny Chieng of The Daily Show fame will play the GM of the Brooklyn Nets in yet unnamed comedy being developed for Hulu by producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

Indeed, NetsDaily can report that the Nets are already cooperating in the production, working with Mar on the concept but not actively involved in the scripting or other aspects of the production. The NBA will have to sign off on the production. No further details on the show’s concept or timing, but expect a lot of cameos by Nets players.

Tsai tweeted out his appreciation of Chieng in December 2019...

It was real fun to meet Ronny Chieng tonight. ⁦@ronnychieng⁩ Nets fan through and through. No disrespect to Kd but he’s wearing a vintage Jeremy Lin jersey. ⁦⁦@JLin7⁩ pic.twitter.com/EItaEMMWWv — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) December 16, 2019

Kasdan and Mar were behind the highly successful “Fresh Off The Boat,” a comedy about an Asian-American family and as Variety reports are working on a number of productions involving Asian-American and Pacific Islanders. May is AAPI Heritage Month.

“It’s all part of the fabric of being American,” Mar says of the programming. “Every sort of American story has a specific that needs to be told. ‘Asian American’ is such a big term, with so many people a part of it. This is an opportunity to narrow down and tell [unique stories].”

Chieng, 36, is best known for his work as correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. He made his film debut in “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018 and in 2017, he began co-writing and starring in the sitcom Ronny Chieng: International Student, based on his own experience as a Malaysian student in Australia. It was developed for Comedy Central in America and ABC TV in Australia.

In 2016, Chieng got notice when he gave an expletive-laden criticism of a Jesse Watters clip on FOX News deemed by many as racist. Watters interviewed Chinatown residents on their choice in the 2016 presidential elections, suggesting that Asia-Americans, several of whom spoke only Mandarin or Cantonese, were uninformed about the issues.

Chieng revisited Chinatown, where Watters had mocked residents, and conducted more respectful interviews in Mandarin and Cantonese. The video went viral and received coverage in The Washington Post and on Slate.com The incident inspired a protest at FOX headquarters in New York and Watters issued an apology.

In 2010, The Nets cooperated with the producers of the “Just Wright,” a film starring Queen Latifah as a Nets trainer and Common as a Nets star.