Nets launching podcast with Chris Carrino, Ally Love

Tuesdays will be podcast day for Brooklyn Nets fans.

Nets and iHeartMedia have announced a partnership that will launch original team-themed podcasts featuring Chris Carrino and Ally Love that will air on Tuesdays starting next week.

Shows will feature voices from across the sports and entertainment spectrum with the first two shows hosted by Chris Carrino, the Nets’ radio play-by-play announcer, and Ally Love, the team’s in-arena host. Additionally, the Nets will publish limited-run narrative podcasts that dive deep into a range of stories, giving listeners plenty of options to engage.

The first show, “Voice of the Nets with Chris Carrino,” will debut on May 31 and release new episodes on Tuesdays. Each week, Carrino will speak with sports industry experts and personalities rounding up news on the current state of the Nets and the NBA, as well as discuss off-the-court stories related to the team.

The first episode features an interview with former Nets player Jason Collins, who helped lead the team to back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003, and later broke barriers as the NBA’s first active openly gay player. To subscribe to Voice of the Nets with Chris Carrino, click HERE.

“For over two decades I’ve been telling the story of the Nets through radio play-by-play and Voice of the Nets podcast is a chance to tell that story in long form,” Carrino said. “I’m looking forward to sharing these stories and insights in conversations with a variety of guests. In addition to my role with the Nets,

“I have a somewhat unique life experience and a natural curiosity and while the show will revolve around the team, we will cast a wide net in covering a myriad of topics. I’m so excited to connect with fans in this way and grow a new audience as well.”

A second podcast, “Courtside Conversation with Ally Love” presented by SeatGeek, will premiere in June, and will be hosted by Love, who in addition to her role with the Nets, is CEO of Love Squad, a Peloton instructor and inspirational speaker. In the podcasts, Love will participate in conversations with a “rotating group of influential and notable guests discussing both the game of basketball and all things culture – whether fashion, music, food, art, or current events – highlighting important moments in New York,” the Nets said in a press release.

“Courtside Conversation is going to be the place for all our guests to get personal, get inspired, and be inspiring,” Love said. “I regularly say that conversation is the catalyst for change and I’m looking forward to connecting with athletes, artists, and all our favorite people on a platform where we can share strategies and tips for success - our winning game - with others.”

All Nets shows will be part of the NBA Podcast Network. Shows will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and be available for free on iHeartRadio and anywhere podcasts are heard. Additionally, fans can catch special show content via the Nets’ social media channels.