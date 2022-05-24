Kevin Durant named to 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team

Although he only logged only 55 regular season games, Kevin Durant was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Team Tuesday.

The honor marks Durant’s 10th selection to an All-NBA Team and his fourth All-NBA Second Team selection. Durant has made All-NBA First Team six times in his career. The Nets superstar received 10 First Team votes (5 points each), 68 Second Team votes (3 points each), and 22 third Team votes (1 point each).

The Nets now have seven players who have been named to at least one All-NBA Team during their tenure with the franchise. Since the franchise relocated to Brooklyn, Durant joins Kyrie Irving as the only Nets to achieve the honor. Jason Kidd made it three times and Derrick Coleman was honored twice.

Kyrie Irving — Third Team — 2020-21 Jason Kidd — First Team — 2003-04 Jason Kidd — Second Team — 2002-03 Jason Kidd — First Team — 2001-02 Stephon Marbury — Third Team — 1999-00 Derrick Coleman — Third Team — 1993-94 Derrick Coleman — Third Team — 1992-93 Drazen Petrovic — Third Team — 1992-92 Buck Williams — Second Team — 1982-83

Durant joins former Warrior teammate Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid on the second team. The first time is composed of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum.

The third team is topped by Karl-Anthony Towns and includes LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

In his third season in Brooklyn, Durant appeared in 55 games, registering averages of 29.9 points per game (which would have ranked fourth in the league, but he finished just shy of qualifying for league-leader status) on 51.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and a career-best 91.0 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The Nets were 36-19 with him on the court.

Kevin Durant received 10 1st Team Votes (5 points each), 68 2nd Team Votes (3 points each), and 22 3rd Team Votes (1 point each).

In addition to Durant and Kyrie Irving, four other Nets on this year’s team — Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge (five times each) and Ben Simmons and Goran Dragic and Ben Simmons (once each) — have previously been named to All-NBA teams.

This is the second award for the 2021-2022 Nets. Patty Mills had previously won the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award.