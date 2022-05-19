Liberty’s Jocelyn Willoughby out six weeks with tear of left quadriceps tendon

Liberty wing Jocelyn Willoughby who missed all of her rookie season last year with a torn achilles, is sidelined again. The Liberty announced Thursday that Willoughby who played in four of their five games so far will be out six weeks.

Here’s the medial update, distributed Thursday...

New York Liberty guard/forward Jocelyn Willoughby was diagnosed with a partial tear of her left quadriceps tendon by the Liberty’s medical staff @HSpecialSurgery. She underwent a PRP injection and is estimated to return in approximately six weeks.



No word on how she suffered the injury.

Willoughby’s outside shooting will be missed. The Virginia product and Newark native was seen as someone who could come off the bench and give Coach Sandy Brondello needed offense.