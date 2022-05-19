 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Liberty’s Jocelyn Willoughby out six weeks with tear of left quadriceps tendon

By Net Income and Brian Fleurantin
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Liberty wing Jocelyn Willoughby who missed all of her rookie season last year with a torn achilles, is sidelined again. The Liberty announced Thursday that Willoughby who played in four of their five games so far will be out six weeks.

Here’s the medial update, distributed Thursday...

No word on how she suffered the injury.

Willoughby’s outside shooting will be missed. The Virginia product and Newark native was seen as someone who could come off the bench and give Coach Sandy Brondello needed offense.

