Deadlines and Commitments - NBA Draft and Free Agency Approaches edition

NBA teams gather in Chicago this week to kick preparations for the NBA Draft in another five weeks. First, it’s the Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, then the Draft Combine and the nNets draft decision day, the date they have to inform the 76ers whether they’ll use the unprotected first rounder they got in the James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade.

More importantly for fans, this week is when draft, free agency and trade scuttlebutt starts to circulate. Put all those NBA types together in proximity with Woj and Shams and gossip and scoops should flow.

—May 16-17 - G League Elite Combine. Some 44 draft prospects gather in Chicago to wprkout for G League execs and coaches. Some players will work their way into the NBA Combine later that week.

—May 17 - NBA Draft Lottery 2022. No effect on Nets. 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

—May 18-22 - NBA Draft Combine (Chicago). Top 60 draft candidates are invited to show their skills, get measured and subject themselves to interviews.

—May 17-18 - Conference Finals begin.

—May 20 - David Letterman interview with Kevin Durant airs on NetFlix

—May 31 - 20th anniversary of New Jersey Nets first Eastern Conference title ... and NBA Finals. Glory Days.

—June 1 - Nets must inform the NBA and 76ers whether they will use the 76ers first round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft or postpone it till 2023. It’s likely the Nets will postpone the pick. The 2023 draft is seen as the deeper of the two.

—June 2 - NBA Finals begin. Oh well.

—June 19 - Game 7 of NBA Finals (if necessary)

—June 23 - NBA Draft. The Nets currently have Philly’s first rounder, the No. 23 pick. Whether used in 2022 or 2023, the pick will be unprotected. Nets currently have no second rounders, Nor do they have cash considerations to buy a pick. They exhausted all of what the league permits teams to use in trades — $5.8 million — in the DeAndre Jordan salary dump with Detroit. They could, in theory, get back into the Draft by using one of their trade exceptions, ranging in size from $1.3 million to $11.3 millin to take on another team’s unwanted player in a salary dump and compensation in the form of a pick or picks.

—June 29 - Player option deadline for Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, team option deadline for Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr. and Nicolas Claxton. Irving can opt in to a $39.3 million one year deal and postpone negotiations on a longer deal for a year or he can wind up with a five year, $248 million extension. Mills may very well opt out. He has proven he’s worth more than the $6.2 million salary he’ll receive unless he opts out. He can re-sign with Brooklyn outside the salary cap. They will retain his rights.

—June 30 - Deadline for Nets to extend Nic Claxton for up to four years, $55.6 million. If not, he becomes a restricted free agent the next day.

—July 1 - Start of the 2022-23 free agency. Nets free agents include Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton, Bruce Brown, Goran Dragic and David Duke Jr. Nets will be able to match any team’s offer for Claxton, Brown and Duke. Seth Curry can be extended beyond next season when he’ll make $8.5 million.

—July 5 - First day free agents can sign or re-sign. The Nets have their $6.0 million taxpayer MLE available to sign a player. Such contracts usually have a second year paying out a slightly higher salary.

—July 6 - Seth Curry is eligible for a two-year extension but the Nets are limited in how much they can give him then, two-years at $17.4 million. He is under contract through next season. Extension would kick in after that.

—July 7 - Traditional date by which NBA teams must pay the luxury tax. Per Spotrac, Nets tax bill is $97.7 million, second highest in the NBA after the Warriors and the highest ever for the Nets, topping the $90.6 million Mikhail Prokhorov paid in 2014. Back in August, the tab was $130 million. In February before the Harden trade, it was $110.4 million.

—July 7 - Joe Harris is eligible for a three-year, $77.5 million extension starting in 2024-25.

—July 10 - WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

—August 7 - The Nets $3.6 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Spencer Dinwiddie trade expires, one year after Dinwiddie trade to Washington. TPE had originally been $11.45 million but Nets used $8.1 million to acquire Seth Curry in the trade deadline deal with Philly. That deal, like others, was broken into pieces.

—August 11 - Ben Simmons is eligible for a two-year extension worth $88.1 million, starting in 2025-26

—August 11 - Seth Curry can now be extended for four years and $58 million.

—August 19 - The Nets $6.27 million Traded Player Exception generated by the DeAndre Jordan trade expires, one year after Jordan trade to Detroit.

—August 26 - New York Liberty season ends.

—October 6 - The Nets $1.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by Sekou Doumbouya trade expires, one year after Doumbouya trade to Indiana.

—October 31 — Team options on Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Easiest decision of the year. At some point, Nets must guaranteed the second year of Kessler Edwards deal.

—February 10 — The Nets new $11.3 million Traded Player Exception generated by the James Harden trade expires.

—February 10 — The Nets $1.7 million Traded Player Exception generated by the Paul Millsap element of the 76ers trade expires.