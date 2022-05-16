Kevin Durant to David Letterman on marijuana: ‘I’m actually high right now’

It’s legal in New York, New Jersey and 16 other states but marijuana carries a stigma and Kevin Durant, avid user, is out to de-stigmatize weed.

In an interview with David Letterman (who showed up at Nets Media Day back in September) that will air later this month, KD talks about his investment in WeedMaps an app that helps users locate marijuana dispensaries ... and his personal use.

“To me, it clears the distractions out of your brain a little bit. Settles you down. It’s like having a glass of wine,” Durant said in an advance of the interview provided to Bleacher Report by Netflix.

When Letterman asks about his own use, KD smiled and responded, “I’m actually high right now.”

On a more serious note, Durant said he wants to “change the narrative around athletes and marijuana.”

Durant told Letterman he began smoking marijuana when he was 22. He’s 33 now. While recreational marijuana is legal across the country (and in many if not a majority of the NBA cities), it is illegal in the NBA although the NBA suspended marijuana testing during the “bubble.” Last October, Adam Silver extended its policy of not randomly drug testing players for marijuana through the 2021-2022 season,

Durant’s full interview with Letterman will be available May 20 as part of the new season of My Guest Needs No Introduction, Letterman’s interview specials.