The Glue Guys update their thoughts on the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade: who was actually the prize piece in the deal, would you rather have Simmons or Harden in the next few years, and if the Nets had Harden in the Celtics series - would anything have been different. Plus - a bonus video clip where Mike breaks down why it isn’t completely crazy to think LeBron James would want to become a Brooklyn Nets.