Forbes: Kevin Durant sixth highest paid athlete in sports at more $92.1 millon

In Forbes annual survey of the highest paid athletes in the world, Kevin Durant ranks sixth, making an estimated $92.1 million in 2021, broken down this way: On-the-field: $42.1 Million and Off-the-Field: $50 Million

Here’s Forbes breakdown...

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant brings in roughly $28 million annually from Nike, a sneaker deal surpassed only by LeBron James’ ($32 million) among active players. He has recently added deals with Coinbase, NBA Top Shot and Weedmaps, but with media company Boardroom and investment firm Thirty Five Ventures, his business empire goes far beyond endorsements. NFT platform OpenSea and digital fitness startup Future are among his latest investments, and he is backing SeatGeek’s SPAC merger. Durant and his longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman, also announced last year that they would launch a SPAC of their own; it is still seeking an acquisition.

Durant is one of four NBA players on the list. Lebron James ($121.1 million) at No. 2; Stef Curry ($92.8 million) at No. 5 and Giannis Antekounmpo at No. 10 ($80.9 million) fill out the NBA roster. Lionel Messi, the Argentine soccer star who plays for Paris Saint-Germain. He made $130 million.