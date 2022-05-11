Marks, Nash face questions after tumultuous, disappointing season

Two weeks after the Nets were eliminated by the Celtics in an ignominious sweep and a week after Ben Simmons underwent the knife in a bit of a surprise, Sean Marks and Steve Nash will finally face media questions at the Nets end-of-season press conference Wednesday.

Considering how high hopes were at the beginning of the season and how disappointing and tumultuous it turned out, expect a lot of questions on everything from culture to transparency, from the roster deficiencies to off-season plans. And no doubt, Kyrie Irving’s name will come up, if only in discussion of free agency.

One thing is pretty much certain, the GM and coach will reiterate that the goal for 2022-23 will be the same: a parade in Brooklyn.

As one Nets executive said of Marks and Joe Tsai, “Say what you want about Joe and Sean, but I’ve never seen a combo so on fire to win.”

Can they? There’s a lot to be determined starting at 12 noon ET when Marks and Nash sit down in front of the mics at HSS Training Center.