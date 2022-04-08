NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 PM EST

Friday night the Brooklyn Nets welcome Cleveland Cavaliers and some familiar faces to the Barclays Center. I feel like I keep repeating myself, but - this is a big one.

Brooklyn trails the Cavs by 1 game for 7th place in the East. The implication being that the Nets, with a win, would move into 7th place in the East and if they could stay there they'd have a home game during the play-in tournament.

Not the biggest of deals, but...a big deal.

Caris LeVert will get a chance to have a say in if the Nets get a crack at the 7th seed. How exciting.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (42-38) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES (tv), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

Brooklyn took game one in November while Cleveland took game two in January. This is the last regular season meeting between the teams. Biggest game of the year? You can make the argument. If the Nets win, they will move into the seventh seed with both teams having one game left, Brooklyn vs. Indiana, Cleveland vs. Milwaukee (who may have something to play for.) The Nets would have home advantage in the 7/8 game vs. the Cavs Tuesday. If they lose, there are more — but lesser — scenarios. The Nets would seem to have a number of advantages going into the game. They have won six of the last ten, compared to the three that the Cavs have won and they’re playing at home, coming off an emotional win over their crosstown rivals. And they have Kevin Wayne Durant. Over that 10-game stretch, KD is averaging 33.2 points a game that includes six games of 30 or more points. He’s also shooting 53/43/93 and recording eight rebounds, seven assists and better than a block a game.

