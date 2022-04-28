Kyrie Irving in a multi-tweet barrage about media abuse

In the aftermath of the Nets sweep and his comments about “managing the franchise” with Kevin Durant, Sean Marks and Joe Tsai, Kyrie Irving has taken some hits in the media with several media personalities blaming him for the Nets turmoil-filled season, particularly his refusal to get vaccinated.

Typical of the heat he faced was a segment Tuesday on ESPN featuring Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins, both of whom have long criticized him all season. ESPN rightly described it as a rant...

It was indeed one of several commentaries. Barbara Barker of Newsday in a column published Wednesday suggested that the Irving’s absence was the core of Brooklyn’s problems. So, on Thursday morning, Irving took to social media as he has in the past and blasted mainstream media in a string of tweets without naming names but not holding back...

When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are.

Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life! ‍♂️



My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

When you become free mentally and spiritually, there is not much this twisted/Racist society can surprise you with.



My ancestors left behind all of the wisdom and truth for their agenda to be exposed. When you know exactly who they are, they can’t hide from their filth. pic.twitter.com/I9yGbg4Elf — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

Just Watch all of the people who wake up everyday and report about people’s lives on TV and social media, and then profit off of them. Then they justify their jobs by saying they get paid to say how they feel. ‍♂️



Lol Its like these people live in a Fantasy — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 28, 2022

It was one of Irving’s most intense Twitter screeds but the theme, the media as “puppets” or “pawns,” is one he has gone back to multiple times both before and after joining the team in July 2019. Although he does not connect the tweets with the criticism he has taken, it seems likely that it at least spurred him on.