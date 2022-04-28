 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyrie Irving in a multi-tweet barrage about media abuse

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the Nets sweep and his comments about “managing the franchise” with Kevin Durant, Sean Marks and Joe Tsai, Kyrie Irving has taken some hits in the media with several media personalities blaming him for the Nets turmoil-filled season, particularly his refusal to get vaccinated.

Typical of the heat he faced was a segment Tuesday on ESPN featuring Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins, both of whom have long criticized him all season. ESPN rightly described it as a rant...

It was indeed one of several commentaries. Barbara Barker of Newsday in a column published Wednesday suggested that the Irving’s absence was the core of Brooklyn’s problems. So, on Thursday morning, Irving took to social media as he has in the past and blasted mainstream media in a string of tweets without naming names but not holding back...

It was one of Irving’s most intense Twitter screeds but the theme, the media as “puppets” or “pawns,” is one he has gone back to multiple times both before and after joining the team in July 2019. Although he does not connect the tweets with the criticism he has taken, it seems likely that it at least spurred him on.

