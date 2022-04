The Glue Guys put to bed the Nets-Celtics series and react to all that came out of the series: Kyrie Irving discussing his role in guiding the Nets franchise, did the series reveal that Kevin Durant is slightly diminished, will Steve Nash be the coach next season and trying to trace the exact source of Ben Simmons’ continual absence.

