The Nets fall in 3-0 series hole, losing to Celtics in Game 3, 109-103

The Brooklyn Nets are officially one loss away from an offseason that’s likely to be filled with plenty of housekeeping. But in the meantime, it’s all about head-shaking, eye-rolling and wondering how it came to this.

The Nets were defeated by the Boston Celtics, 109-103, at Barclays Center Saturday night. With the defeat, Brooklyn’s season looks to be nearing its end unless the team pulls off what no other team in NBA history has done: win four straight games after three straight losses.

This one was in a lot of ways a carbon copy of the two earlier losses.

Boston led from the 3:58 mark of the first and didn’t look back. Brooklyn came as close as three points with just over a minute left in the third but the Celtics answered and capitalized in a fourth quarter that eventually decided the Nets' season. Jayson Tatum, who finished with 39 points (13-of-29 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 shooting from 3-point range) outscored both of Brooklyn’s superstars ... combined. Kevin Durant, once again, struggled and concluded with 16 points (6-of-11 shooting overall and 2-of-3 shooting from behind the arc) to pair with eight boards, eight assists, and a team-high five turnovers in 46 minutes. Kyrie Irving had another quiet outing with 16 points, three rebounds, nine assists, three steals, a block, and two turnovers in his 43-minute showing.

Bruce Brown was stellar once again for Brooklyn and manned a heavy scoring load with the superstars getting stifled. Brooklyn’s own “Swiss Army Knife” delivered a team-high and personal playoff high 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc in 40 minutes. Brown also had eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals to go with five turnovers. Blake Griffin played in his first game since April 2, giving Brooklyn a lift to keep slivers of hope alive late in the game. The veteran tallied eight points, a rebound, and several hustle plays in his eight minutes of action off the bench.

In Steve Nash’s eyes, it’s the unforced turnovers that have cost Brooklyn the past three games against the Celtics, and Game 3 was yet another byproduct of that. The Nets turned over the ball a total of 21 times and the Celtics flipped them into 37 points. Outside of turnovers, Brooklyn shot 50.6 percent from the field and almost edged Boston on the boards (34-33) and points in the paint (50-42). The Celtics flattened the Nets in fast-break points by a heavy margin of 25-9 — a catalyst to the 21 turnovers.

The Nets started Irving, Durant, Brown, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond against the Celtics to tipoff Game 3. Brooklyn’s offense was sparked by their defense in the opening minutes, jumping out to a 12-5 lead behind the play of Brown (seven points) and the off-ball Durant (three points) at the 7:52 mark. Out of the Nets timeout, the Celtics got more aggressive getting to the rim, forcing their way to the foul line, and kicking out to their perimeter shooters outside the arc. After a pair of triples by Jayson Tatum and a thunderous slam by Daniel Theis, Boston manned a 15-14 lead with 6:03 left.

Brooklyn’s defense held strong against Boston until the Celtics were mismatch hunting for their star. Tatum got going early with a pair of 3-pointers and midrange turnaround jumpers to lead all scorers after one quarter of play with 12 points. Brown led the Nets with 10 points while Irving and Durant combined for 13 of Brooklyn’s 25 points. After one, the Celtics held a 30-25 lead.

The second quarter opened with a chaotic set from Brooklyn that resulted in Irving taking a deep 3-Pointer and a shot clock violation. Payton Prichard got the offense going for Boston early, scoring 10 points in eight minutes off the bench to spark a small 4-0 burst by Boston to grow the deficit to nine with 9:54 left.

Brown continued to add insurance to the Nets' stagnant offense, delivering a first half-high 16 points in the first half, but there wasn’t much help outside of him until Claxton got going down low. Brooklyn’s rally, behind the play of Brown and Claxton (10 points), trimmed Boston’s lead down to five points with 3:03 left. The Celtics’ turnovers (seven turnovers into 13 points) and lack of rebounding (18-15 Net edge) in the final stretch of the second quarter fueled the Nets late quarter comeback, pulling within three points (53-50) at halftime.

It was an ugly start to the third for Brooklyn, who came out of halftime outmatched by Boston’s hustle and energy. Curry was whistled for an offensive foul on the opening possession and a turnover followed the next time down the court, which sparked a 7-0 run by Boston. The careless play left Nash calling a timeout only 59 seconds into the quarter.

Brooklyn struggled to capitalize despite the Celtics coming up with empty possessions. Drummond picked up two fouls and coughed up two turnovers and Durant continued to struggle to get space. Careless turnovers stunted the Nets and kept the Celtics in the driver's seat midway through the period.

Brooklyn finally got things turned around in the final two minutes of the third. The Nets forged a 7-0 run to get within four points. In that span, Griffin checked in for his first minutes since April 2. After getting within four, two costly Nets turnovers lifted the Celtics' lead back up to nine (81-72) to conclude the third.

In the final quarter that may ultimately decide Brooklyn’s season, Griffin left it all out on the court for the Nets. The veteran nailed back-to-back threes mixed with valuable hustle plays to bring the Nets within four points. The Celtics answered with two of their own triples from their two stars, Tatum and Brown, to expand the leaf to nine (93-84) with 6:29 left.

At the 5:35 mark of the fourth, Ime Udoka used his coach's challenge with hopes of erasing Tatum’s fourth foul. The ruling was deemed unsuccessful, sending Durant to the line and he hit two big free throws to bring the deficit to 10 points. Griffin checked out of the game with eight points in eight minutes for Claxton after the first free throw.

Brooklyn hit the final minute of play trailing by six points after a Mills 3-pointer. The Nets got a stop and on the other end of the floor, Brown got himself to the line but split the trip. Tatum iced the Celtics’ win with a pair of free throws and a transition dunk to send Brooklyn in a 3-0 hole.

What’s next

The Nets will host Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference First-Round series on Monday, April 25. The game is scheduled to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET.

