NBA Playoffs Live Game 3: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM EST

It’s a must win for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night as they head into a Game 3 matchup against the Boston Celtics down 0-2.

Coming back from an 0-2 deficit is hard enough; coming back down 0-3 is pretty much impossible.

So, yes, it’s a must win. But, if there was a positive side to all of this, the Nets had each game of this series in their back pocket - Game 1 took a buzzer beater by Jayson Tatum, Game 2 took a huge falter by the Nets.

It’s not over yet, but damn if feels pretty close to over. Nets need tonight’s game. Period.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-2) vs. Boston Celtics (2-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: ESPN (national), YES (local), WFAN-FM/AM (radio)

We talk a lot about the Nets offense and we know what happens when they’re at their best. The ball moves around, they generate clean looks from deep, and are playing with tempo and getting easy buckets in transition. That hasn’t been happening and all eyes are focused on the dude in the suit. To put it mildly, it hasn’t been the best of series for Steve Nash as his faults are being magnified. What would help Nash and the Nets is if they move the ball around a lot more. When they fell apart in the fourth, the offense bogged down into isolations as they couldn’t get anything going against a locked in defense that knew what was coming. Brooklyn is still plenty talented so they should utilize the guys here in a better capacity so the offense can return to its dynamic state. If the Nets can move the ball like they should, that’ll get Seth Curry plenty of clean looks from deep, and he’s been doing his job from downtown thus far. Get yourself easy shots and good things are bound to happen. The Nets also have to clean up their defense because this can’t happen. Grant Williams is one of the best corner three point shooters in the NBA and lazy closeouts like that spell doom this time of the year. No excuses. Bruce Brown joined the party on Wednesday night as he knocked down his open threes, was tied for the team lead in rebounds, and did a good job defending Jayson Tatum, holding the star to 0-6 (with two blocks!) from the field when he was the primary defender. Brown will be essential to their defensive efforts tonight and he’s going to need to replicate that level of play every game out so the Nets can have a chance to get in the winning column.

