Steve Nash offers more clarity on Ben Simmons: ‘He’s doing some light shooting. Nothing dynamic yet’

After weeks of not doing anything on the hardwood, Ben Simmons is back on the court and beginning the early stages of his ramp-up.

Steve Nash disclosed that Simmons, who had suffered a herniated disc in his back, is doing “some light shooting” but nothing much else has changed. The Nets head coach said his 25-year-old star is not moving around or hasn’t begun 1-on-1 or 1-on-0 workouts yet.

“He’s doing some light shooting. He’s been on the court a little bit the past couple of days. Nothing dynamic yet,” Nash said. “He’s not even moving around a lot. Just some light shooting.”

The Nets head coach also noted that Simmons traveled to Atlanta for Saturday’s game vs. the Hawks, a good sign in itself.

Nash’s latest update on Simmons’ quest adds a little bit of additional clarity to the often confusing situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Simmons resumed light on-court workouts and that hope remains that he’ll be able to ramp up in time for the playoffs. Nash did not discuss whether he believes the 25-year-old star will meet that timeline.

Simmons is recovering from a lower back injury suffered sometime after the February 10 trade. It’s since been diagnosed as a herniated disc. His rehab included an epidural injection two weeks ago. That has reportedly helped him feel a lot better. A week ago, Nash stated that before Simmons can return to competition and make his long-awaited Nets debut, he’ll have to get clearance from the Nets performance staff. At a Nets practice last week, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond both mentioned that Simmons is in good spirits.

Goran Dragic feeling COVID-19 symptoms, Bruce Brown has the Flu

The Nets will be without Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols) and Bruce Brown (non-COVID illness) for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.

“It’s something we’ve had a lot of experience doing so we’ll accept the challenge and find other guys to step up, play, and carry some of the load,” Nash said. “We’ve been here before. We hope we get all our guys back sooner rather than later but at the same time, we think we can find a way to win the game regardless.”

Prior to Saturday’s game against Atlanta, Nash also disclosed that Dragic has COVID-19 symptoms and Brown has the flu. The Nets head coach did not state whether Dragic has tested positive and hopes that both his players can return to play in the near future.

“He [Dragic] has symptoms. He doesn’t feel well,” Nash said. “That’s all I know.”