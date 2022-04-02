Ben Simmons files grievance to get $20 million in salary restored

Ben Simmons didn’t get paid this season until he was traded from the 76ers to the Nets on February 10. Before that, Philly withheld his salary as part of his dispute with the organization. He wanted out, citing mental health issues, the team wanted him to fulfill his contract obligations. So Simmons did not receive $20 million of the $33 million owed him.

Now, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Simmons is filing a grievance under the collective bargaining agreement to get all or part of that money back.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @BobbyMarks42: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2022

The NBPA, the players’ union, is supporting Simmons in his grievance which was filed with the 76ers and league.

One of the keys to Simmons’ argument will likely be the CBA clause that excuses absences due to mental health issues.

Simmons, of course, is one of two Nets who gave up eight digits worth of pay this season. The Nets fined Kyrie Irving for not being ready to play, that is vaccinated, through the end of 2021.