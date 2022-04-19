NBA fines Kyrie Irving $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1

The NBA has fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for “making obscene gestures on the playing court” and “directing profane language toward the spectator stands” during the Brooklyn Nets 115-114 defeat to the Boston Celtics during Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference First Round.

Here is the official release from the league ...

The fine is the maximum allowed under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Irving flipped off several Celtics fans on two different occasions during Sunday’s Game 1 loss. Following the Game 1 defeat, Irving, who was heavily booed throughout the contest, explained that he was responding to the banter-filled crowd and that he will have “the same energy” for the heckling fans.

“Look, where I’m from, I’m used to all these antics and people being close nearby. It’s nothing new when I come into this building what it’s going to be like, but it’s the same energy they had for me, and I’m going to have the same energy for them,” Irving said.

“And it’s not every fan; I don’t want to attack every Boston fan. But when people start yelling p*ssy, and bi*ch and fu*k you and all this other stuff, there’s only but so much you can take as a competitor,” Irving stated. “And we’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach? Nah, fu*k that. It’s the playoffs. This is what it is. I know what to expect in here, and it’s the same energy I’m giving back to them.

“All’s fair in competition. So if somebody’s going to call me out by my name, I’m going to look them straight in the eye and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time they’re not.”

The Nets will, once again, take the TD Garden hardwood on Wednesday, April 20. The game is slated to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET.